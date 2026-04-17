LANGUAGE WARNING, BUT GO READ THIS: I am bone-weary…fucking exhausted…of the black-pilling vermin slithering through our discourse like intellectual tapeworms, gorging on their own bile while the architect of American resurgence executes a masterclass in geopolitical vivisection that would make Machiavelli blush and Sun Tzu nod in grim approval.
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