OBVIOUSLY IT’S TERMINATOR ROBOTS FROM THE FUTURE THAT ARE BEHIND THIS: White House, FBI looking into case of missing scientists: ‘No stone will be unturned.’ “A string of at least 10 mysterious deaths and disappearances of U.S. experts in space, defense and nuclear topics has raised concern in the scientific community since the unconfirmed reports surfaced this month.”
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