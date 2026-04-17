WELL, THEY’RE GRIFTERS:
Giffords supported Justin Fairfax, Jay Jones, and Eric Swalwell.
Maybe they aren't the best judges of character? https://t.co/4wd5ZnaAn1
— Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) April 16, 2026
WELL, THEY’RE GRIFTERS:
Giffords supported Justin Fairfax, Jay Jones, and Eric Swalwell.
Maybe they aren't the best judges of character? https://t.co/4wd5ZnaAn1
— Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) April 16, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.