THE NEW SPACE RACE: Landing astronauts on the moon ‘is absolutely doable, and it’s doable soon,’ NASA’s Artemis 2 commander says.
Well, we’ve done it before.
THE NEW SPACE RACE: Landing astronauts on the moon ‘is absolutely doable, and it’s doable soon,’ NASA’s Artemis 2 commander says.
Well, we’ve done it before.
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