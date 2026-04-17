BREAD HAS HAD THAT REPUTATION FOR A LONG TIME: Scientists Reveal Why Bread Can Cause Weight Gain Without Overeating. “This isn’t the first time nutritionists have talked about bread and carbohydrates and their contribution to weight gain, but there hasn’t been much detailed research into the relationship – especially wheat flour – or into what might be happening at a metabolic level. The team discovered that eating more wheat bread was associated with reduced energy expenditure, pushing the metabolism towards a state where fat storage is prioritized, even when the calories in a diet stay at a similar level.”

My half-assed hypothesis: Ancient humans mostly ate grains and tubers — high in carbs — when other food was scarcer. So your body interprets high carb intake as a sign of impending famine and starts packing on the reserves.