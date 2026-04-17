GO FIGURE.
This is just like the Holocaust. I remember the vicious scene in Schindlers List when Ralph Fiennes gave Jews 3000$ and let them fly home.
— Coach Harry Ellis (@Jetspete) April 16, 2026
GO FIGURE.
This is just like the Holocaust. I remember the vicious scene in Schindlers List when Ralph Fiennes gave Jews 3000$ and let them fly home.
— Coach Harry Ellis (@Jetspete) April 16, 2026
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