CULTURE OF CORRUPTION:
Gavin Newsom just used his own PAC to buy $1.5 million worth of his own book. Even more comically, that accounts for 2/3 of the entire print sales. pic.twitter.com/ZvHJqScCB4
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 16, 2026
CULTURE OF CORRUPTION:
Gavin Newsom just used his own PAC to buy $1.5 million worth of his own book. Even more comically, that accounts for 2/3 of the entire print sales. pic.twitter.com/ZvHJqScCB4
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 16, 2026
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