HOW IT’S GOING:

Arab media are now openly discussing the collapse of the Islamic Republic and what is going to happen next. Unbelievable, just two months ago. A hint.

Related:

The UK can't deploy a single ship.

Spain and France won't let America fly from their airbases.

Germany buys its energy from Russia.

I think Europe are the ones who have "pulled out of the alliance." https://t.co/Fvy6gyPSqN

— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 16, 2026