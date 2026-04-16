HOW IT’S GOING:
Arab media are now openly discussing the collapse of the Islamic Republic and what is going to happen next. Unbelievable, just two months ago. A hint.
— Zineb Riboua (@zriboua) April 16, 2026
Related:
The UK can't deploy a single ship.
Spain and France won't let America fly from their airbases.
Germany buys its energy from Russia.
I think Europe are the ones who have "pulled out of the alliance." https://t.co/Fvy6gyPSqN
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 16, 2026
For weeks the New York Times screamed Trump’s Iran strike would crash the economy, send oil to $150, and hand victory to the mullahs via the Strait of Hormuz.
Today?
S&P 500 just smashed another all-time high. NASDAQ at record levels. Gas prices falling. Oil stabilized and…
— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) April 16, 2026
Plus: The Ceasefire Gave Iran Time, It Gave CENTCOM a Target Deck.