REMINDER THAT EVEN LARRY TRIBE THOUGHT SHE WAS TOO DUMB TO BE ON THE COURT:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has issued a highly unusual public apology to a colleague, saying her criticism of Justice Brett Kavanaugh was unfair. https://t.co/TUwJcAD8eA pic.twitter.com/eUajHvTc7m — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 15, 2026

Flashback: Letter to Obama: Sotomayor not that smart. “One of the nation’s most respected Supreme Court scholars, Laurence Tribe of Harvard, suggested last year that President Obama not appoint Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court because she’s not smart enough. . . . Tribe wrote, ‘her reputation for being something of a bully could well make her liberal impulses backfire and simply add to the fire power of the Roberts/Alito/Scalia/Thomas wing of the court.'”