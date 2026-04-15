IT’S TIME TO STOP TOLERATING SHIT ON OUR STREETS: From Streets to Bedrooms: How Shigella Spreads in America.
The rule sof public hygiene worked. They existed for a reason. Abolishing them has no good reason beyond wanting to destroy what works.
IT’S TIME TO STOP TOLERATING SHIT ON OUR STREETS: From Streets to Bedrooms: How Shigella Spreads in America.
The rule sof public hygiene worked. They existed for a reason. Abolishing them has no good reason beyond wanting to destroy what works.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.