April 16, 2026

CONGRESS MUST COME CLEAN: Swalwell scandal spotlights the depth of hidden corruption that has plagued Congress for decades. It’s time to shine the cleansing light of transparency, beginning with making public all of the heretofore secret settlements and associated hush fund protecting others like Swalwell, past and present. Check out my new column on PJ Media.

Posted at 6:40 am by Mark Tapscott