WELL, GOOD: Hershey Will Shift Back to Classic Recipe for All Reese’s Products After Criticism. “Hershey said Wednesday it will use classic recipes for all Reese’s products starting next year, a change that comes after the grandson of Reese’s founder criticized the company for shifting to cheaper ingredients.”
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