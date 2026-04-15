PRETTY SURE WHAT HE SEES IN THE MIRROR IS NOT WHAT THE REST OF THE WORLD SEES:
That guy is not aging well https://t.co/4GOtZexvfK
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 15, 2026
PRETTY SURE WHAT HE SEES IN THE MIRROR IS NOT WHAT THE REST OF THE WORLD SEES:
That guy is not aging well https://t.co/4GOtZexvfK
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 15, 2026
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