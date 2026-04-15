April 15, 2026

SHE HAS MAGICAL POWERS: Sydney Sweeney has the last laugh in second American Eagle ad campaign.

Well, it’s mostly just one magical power: Not caring. And why should she? “Despite the controversy, the campaign was the brand’s most successful to date.”

That’s because the “controversy” is a few losers yammering on social media. It’s 2026, nobody much cares.

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Posted at 6:59 pm by Glenn Reynolds