SHE HAS MAGICAL POWERS: Sydney Sweeney has the last laugh in second American Eagle ad campaign.

Well, it’s mostly just one magical power: Not caring. And why should she? “Despite the controversy, the campaign was the brand’s most successful to date.”

That’s because the “controversy” is a few losers yammering on social media. It’s 2026, nobody much cares.

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In a society where "Let Them" is the popular meme for women, I wonder if "I Don't Care" is a better one for men? A twenty-something guy told me that he uses this line when women say dumb things, like "I don't believe in jails." And he means it, he doesn't care and he laughs to… — Helen Smith (@HelenSmithPhD) April 11, 2026

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