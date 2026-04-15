THEY ARE FED A STEADY DIET OF LIES:
JUST IN: New analysis reveals Brits thought the UK ranked 7th against US states in income per person — it actually ranked 51st.
— Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 15, 2026
THEY ARE FED A STEADY DIET OF LIES:
JUST IN: New analysis reveals Brits thought the UK ranked 7th against US states in income per person — it actually ranked 51st.
— Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 15, 2026
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