CALIFORNIA DEMS LOVE MEDIA CENSORSHIP: And just days after indy Internet journo David Delaiden won his 11-year battle against multiple spurious charges filed by then-Attorney General Kamala Harris, Democrats in the California Assembly filed legislation that is clearly aimed at giving state officials media censorship tools. But Democrats using government to censor pro-life/Conservative/Evangelical media and researchers is nothing new. Check out my report today for The Washington Stand.