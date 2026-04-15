A MODEST TAX-DAY PROPOSAL: There they go again, those rebellious minds behind Issues & Insights, thinking thoughts contrary to the accepted wisdom on just about any and every issue of which you can think. Today’s thoughts concern getting rid of the current tax code, lock, stock and barrel, and replacing it with either a Flat Tax or a Fair Tax (i.e. a national sales tax on consumption).
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