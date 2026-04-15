WHEN DEMOCRATS TALK ABOUT MORALITY, LOCK UP YOUR DAUGHTERS. AND SONS. AND WALLETS. AND DOG.

2025. Chuck Todd discusses honesty and the superior morality of the Democrat party with Eric Swalwell.

It mattered not to Chuck Todd or to about 100 other hosts that Eric Swalwell spent three years lying on national TV during the Russia collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/wGPpMXQgvl

— MAZE (@mazemoore) April 15, 2026