REMEMBER WHEN YOU COULD GET BANNED FROM FACEBOOK FOR POSTING THIS CLOWN’S NAME: Out of everything we now know about the Ukraine impeachment episode, the key point is that Ciaramella was one of the central operatives in the events leading up to Joe Biden getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired. That made him the perfect vehicle for advancing the “whistleblower” complaint, precisely because he himself was implicated in the underlying events.

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