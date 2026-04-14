HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Hampshire College to close after years-long turnaround effort comes up short. “The closure announcement comes a little over a month after Hampshire’s accreditor, the New England Commission of Higher Education, warned that the institution was at risk of being put on probation or losing accreditation entirely over concerns that it lacked sufficient resources. . . . Hampshire was founded in 1965 as — in Chrisler’s words — a home for ‘deeply curious, creative people who have radically reimagined the liberal arts.'”

The original hippie hot-tub college, unsustainable in the end.

If only there had been some sort of warning.

Related: Chris Rufo takes a victory lap.

Hampshire College made a big deal about offering spots to all of the left-wing New College of Florida students who wanted to leave after we eliminated their DEI and gender studies programs. Now Hampshire College is shutting down—go woke, go broke. https://t.co/F6TdxoFFxL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 14, 2026

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