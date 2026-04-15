WHO LOST THE WAR ON POVERTY: A sharp young research associate at the Cato Institute, a sharp somewhat older econ prof at George Mason University and others marshal a massive data-driven case for concluding Washington’s “War on Poverty” was a bust, compared to the benefits of economic freedom beforehand.
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