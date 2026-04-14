CUTTING TO THE CHASE:
The chief criteria for a just versus an unjust war being whether the guy who launched it cut off your illegal alien-based taxpayer subsidy gravy train https://t.co/UWa5C0ZxOr
— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 13, 2026
CUTTING TO THE CHASE:
The chief criteria for a just versus an unjust war being whether the guy who launched it cut off your illegal alien-based taxpayer subsidy gravy train https://t.co/UWa5C0ZxOr
— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 13, 2026
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