REMEMBER, IF YOU EVEN HINTED AT THIS IN 2021 YOU WERE AT RISK OF PROSECUTION OR BEING SUED INTO OBLIVION: The Biden Admin Knew of COVID Vaccine Stroke Risk and Covered It Up. “New details emerging from a Senate investigation confirm that Biden administration officials at both the FDA and CDC knew about a significant stroke risk tied to Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 booster in people over 65. They knew. And they said nothing.”