THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP:
The childbearing gap between liberals and conservatives is absolutely exploding and has now reached 2 to 1 among women 25-35. In 1980, there was hardly any difference.
Conservative fertility actually increased over 40 years, showing the power of pronatal culture on one side! https://t.co/JQapX2ya7P pic.twitter.com/KGVUNDQnAO
— More Births (@MoreBirths) April 11, 2026
This, of course, is why they depend on importing voters and indoctrinating other people’s children.