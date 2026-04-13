THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP:

The childbearing gap between liberals and conservatives is absolutely exploding and has now reached 2 to 1 among women 25-35. In 1980, there was hardly any difference.

Conservative fertility actually increased over 40 years, showing the power of pronatal culture on one side! https://t.co/JQapX2ya7P pic.twitter.com/KGVUNDQnAO

— More Births (@MoreBirths) April 11, 2026