I GIVE IN-PERSON EXAMS WITH NO INTERNET ACCESS: To teach in the time of ChatGPT is to know pain.
But it’s widely used for assignments — especially among undergraduates.
I GIVE IN-PERSON EXAMS WITH NO INTERNET ACCESS: To teach in the time of ChatGPT is to know pain.
But it’s widely used for assignments — especially among undergraduates.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.