THAT SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT: Eric Swalwell Wanted To Be President And Nancy Pelosi Fed His Delusion To Make Use Of Him In Pursuit Of Her Ends. A no-talent local pol from a one-party area of a one-party state who a national political power player used to do her dirty work — the ego and hubris that resulted is remarkable.
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