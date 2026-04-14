I’M AMAZED THAT SO MANY PEOPLE AREN’T GETTING THIS:

The dots that only a few seem to connect is that the Venezuela+Iran double tap was a headshot aimed at China, who's saying goodbye to cheap oil. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz thinking it was holding the West hostage. But in reality, 90 percent of the oil that flows through… pic.twitter.com/SdgbtpKTfs — Jesús Enrique Rosas – The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) April 13, 2026

So what’s Trump’s next step in his strategy? I’m guessing he will circle back to Greenland. The Iran affair has also demonstrated the toothlessness of European countries who might be inclined to try to block this. He’ll make them an offer they can’t refuse, and it will be a good one.

And, almost unnoticed, he’s nailing down the Straits of Malacca to boot.