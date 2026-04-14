April 14, 2026

I’M AMAZED THAT SO MANY PEOPLE AREN’T GETTING THIS:

So what’s Trump’s next step in his strategy? I’m guessing he will circle back to Greenland. The Iran affair has also demonstrated the toothlessness of European countries who might be inclined to try to block this. He’ll make them an offer they can’t refuse, and it will be a good one.

And, almost unnoticed, he’s nailing down the Straits of Malacca to boot.

Posted at 7:30 am by Glenn Reynolds