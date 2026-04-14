AS ALWAYS, EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON WHAT IS USEFUL TO DEMOCRATS AT THE MOMENT: What is Left of “Believe Women”? from Rolling Stone’s Jackie to Sam Altman’s sister, the rules shift and definitions strain.

Of course, two things can be true at once: Eric Swalwell can be a scumbag, and Democrats are orchestrating this to get rid of him now that he’s inconvenient.

…I have been one of Swalwell's most persistent critics through the years. He has always been shielded by the Democratic establishment and the media. Now, he is persona non grata without a friend in the world. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 13, 2026

Of course, they don’t ever want a Republican governor in California. But they really don’t want one when people are already sniffing around their truly Brobdingnagian levels of fraud. We’re talking fraud that exceeds the GDP of many countries.