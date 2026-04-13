PROF. CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: A worst-case solar storm could knock out satellites, GPS and power grids, report warns.
I don’t want to live in a William Forstchen scenario.
PROF. CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: A worst-case solar storm could knock out satellites, GPS and power grids, report warns.
I don’t want to live in a William Forstchen scenario.
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