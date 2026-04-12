EVERYONE WHO BUYS MILITARY EQUIPMENT FROM CHINA HAS BIG PROBLEMS: Trump threatens China with ‘big problems’ if they arm Iranian regime with air defense systems.
Trump is not so much threatening as running a PSA.
EVERYONE WHO BUYS MILITARY EQUIPMENT FROM CHINA HAS BIG PROBLEMS: Trump threatens China with ‘big problems’ if they arm Iranian regime with air defense systems.
Trump is not so much threatening as running a PSA.
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