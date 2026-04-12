SWALWELL’S A LYING CREEP? WHO SUSPECTED! Eric Swalwell paid illegal Brazilian live-in nanny under the table with campaign funds, complaint alleges.
I know my face is shocked. Look how shocked it is.
SWALWELL’S A LYING CREEP? WHO SUSPECTED! Eric Swalwell paid illegal Brazilian live-in nanny under the table with campaign funds, complaint alleges.
I know my face is shocked. Look how shocked it is.
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