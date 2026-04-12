AS USUAL IF YOU IGNORE THE NEWS YOU ARE UNINFORMED, IF YOU FOLLOW THE NEWS YOU ARE MISINFORMED:

The only ships being blocked are ships attempting to leave/enter Iranian ports, namely oil exports. All other commercial ships will be free to pass.

Many don’t seem to understand this “blockade”.

Here’s what drives people nuts on both sides: Trump is not the cartoon character. Not the genius his fans worship, not the idiot his critics need him to be.

He's just a stubborn, calculating guy who creates chaos the way a magician creates misdirection. While you’re distracted… pic.twitter.com/mc7KA6ynRb

— Jesús Enrique Rosas – The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) April 12, 2026