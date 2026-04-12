UNLIKE THE FICTIONAL HARRY DRESDEN, HIS COAT ISN’T BULLETPROOF: Do You Have a ‘Harry Dresden’ in Your Neighborhood?
This guy could use a serious tuneup.
UNLIKE THE FICTIONAL HARRY DRESDEN, HIS COAT ISN’T BULLETPROOF: Do You Have a ‘Harry Dresden’ in Your Neighborhood?
This guy could use a serious tuneup.
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