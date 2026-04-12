NEWS YOU CAN USE: The anti-ageing tools biohackers are counting on to live to 150. ““It’s interesting that despite all the developments in medical science in the past 30 years, that world record for human ageing hasn’t been beaten. . . .In fact, despite more people than ever celebrating their 100th birthday, there are still only 77 people known to have reached 115.”
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