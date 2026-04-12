GIGGLE: Nirit Weiss-Blatt has been doing indispensable work documenting the dark, disturbing history of the rise of extremism among anti-AI forces. As you will see below, she has all the receipts going back over time regarding how their rhetoric has grown more violent and threatens to spawn acts of violence, as we saw this week.
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