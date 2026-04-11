THEY SUBSTITUTE VIOLENCE FOR ARGUMENT: Berkeley student throws coffee at TPUSA table promoting pro-life debate.
This is because, although they’re not actually very good at violence they’re worse at argument.
THEY SUBSTITUTE VIOLENCE FOR ARGUMENT: Berkeley student throws coffee at TPUSA table promoting pro-life debate.
This is because, although they’re not actually very good at violence they’re worse at argument.
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