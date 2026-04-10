SCIENCE: Terror-adjacent socialists habitually lie about how tall they are, analysis finds. “An extensive Washington Free Beacon analysis found ample evidence to suggest that El-Sayed and Piker are lying about their actual size. In September 2015, Piker was photographed alongside former NFL wide receiver Drew Carter, who was officially listed at 6’3″ throughout his career. A visual analysis determined that Piker was at least 1-2 inches shorter than Carter. However, because Piker’s feet were not visible in the photo, we were unable to rule out the possibility that he was wearing lifts or standing on a box.”

Heh.