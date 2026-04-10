HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: NYU scraps live commencement speeches after pro-Palestine activism controversy erupts.
Admit crazy leftist theater kids, get crazy leftist theater.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: NYU scraps live commencement speeches after pro-Palestine activism controversy erupts.
Admit crazy leftist theater kids, get crazy leftist theater.
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