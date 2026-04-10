PUBLIC SCHOOLS: MONEY LAUNDRY AND INDOCTRINATION FACTORY FOR DEMOCRATS. Texas Democratic Senate Hopeful James Talarico Sought To Create ‘New Generation of Climate Activists’ by Mandating Climate Change Lessons in Texas Schools: The Democratic Senate hopeful, who says he supports Texas’s oil and gas industry, also joined a Greta Thunberg-inspired school walkout to ‘save our planet’ and introduced a Green New Deal-style bill mandating carbon emission reductions.
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