ROGER SIMON: Stolen Idealism: Why the Left (and some Right) Hate Trump: It’s handmaiden is envy.
Despite all the efforts to paint him as some marginal character, Trump is the standard-bearer for the Normal-American community.
ROGER SIMON: Stolen Idealism: Why the Left (and some Right) Hate Trump: It’s handmaiden is envy.
Despite all the efforts to paint him as some marginal character, Trump is the standard-bearer for the Normal-American community.
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