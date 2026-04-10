KEIR STARMER’S REGIME WOULD BE A CLOWN SHOW IF IT WEREN’T FOR ALL THE RAPES AND STABBINGS:
In which the Royal Navy starts to sound like a Monty Python/Black Adder mashup https://t.co/VxDdP3ZOPh
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 10, 2026
KEIR STARMER’S REGIME WOULD BE A CLOWN SHOW IF IT WEREN’T FOR ALL THE RAPES AND STABBINGS:
In which the Royal Navy starts to sound like a Monty Python/Black Adder mashup https://t.co/VxDdP3ZOPh
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 10, 2026
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