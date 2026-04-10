JIM TREACHER: We Need to Talk About the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ Community.

It’s Thursday, April 9, 2026. I’m allegedly Jim Treacher. And I just learned a new acronym. You just heard it.

Okay, let me try this: MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.

That stands for: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, and additional identities.

Again, that’s MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. I find it helps to go three letters at a time. Like when you’re giving your account number to the customer service guy, who says his name is Steve but he has an Indian accent.

The speaker there is named Leah Gazan. (Oops. There’s a warning sign right there.) Who is a member of Canadian Parliament. She’s in the NDP, whatever that is. No offense, Canada, but you don’t matter.