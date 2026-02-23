CARTEL SHOOTS UP PUERTO VALLARTA; WOMEN, CHILDREN, 2SLGBTQIA+ CANADIANS HARDEST HIT: Member of Parliament Especially Concerned for 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians in Puerto Vallarta.

As our own Just Mindy reported on Sunday, Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination, exploded into chaos after Mexican forces killed the country’s most powerful drug kingpin, El Mencho. Flights to Puerto Vallarta were canceled, and the Toronto Star reported that Canadian tourists were being ordered to shelter in place amid the violent unrest. Canadian Member of Parliament Heather McPherson of the New Democratic Party expressed special concern for members of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community. (For those who don’t know, the 2S stands for two-spirited, and because it represents indigenous transgender people, the 2S got pushed to the front of the line.)

Many Canadians, especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, are in Puerto Vallarta, where violence has quickly escalated. A shelter-in-place order is in effect. Please stay vigilant and consult the Government of Canada travel advisories for Mexico: https://t.co/3OYCPgpZ7k — Heather McPherson (@HMcPhersonNDP) February 22, 2026

Flashback to 2022, when the Gay Pride flag looked like images Keir Dullea would see while hurtling through the stargate in 2001: A Space Odyssey: Microsoft just dropped the latest Pride flag design, and yes, IT’S REAL 🤣

I have no words. This flag combines 40 different flags from LGBTQIA+ communities around the world, including: Abrosexual, Aceflux, Agender, Ambiamorous, Androgynous, Aroace, Aroflux, Aromantic, Asexual, Bigender, Bisexual, Demifluid, Demigender, Demigirl, Demiromantic, Demisexual, Gay/MLM/Vinician, Genderfluid, Genderflux, Genderqueer, Gender questioning, Graysexual, Intersex, Lesbian, Maverique, Neutrois, Nonbinary, Omnisexual, Pangender, Pansexual, Polyamorous, Polysexual, Transgender, Trigender, Two Spirit, Progress Pride, Queer, Unlabeled. The woke cultists just keep on going to new levels of madness!

In accordance with the prophecy:

Exit question: Does the London Daily Mail consider the 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians to be a contingent of the “spoiled tourists” trapped there?