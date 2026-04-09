REVIEW: I Drove The Lamborghini Revuelto. It’s Part Rocket, Part Sculpture, All Insanity. Here’s My Review. “The Revuelto replaces the Aventador, a car that for over a decade served as Lamborghini’s flagship and the poster on a million bedroom walls. I’ve driven the Aventador, and I loved it for what it was: loud, dramatic, unapologetic. But that car had rough edges. The single-clutch automated manual gearbox could rattle your fillings. The ride was punishing. It was a theatrical experience, but not always a pleasant one. The Revuelto takes everything the Aventador promised and actually delivers it.”