BUT WILL THEY VOTE RED: That’s the question whenever the topic of folks leaving blue states and moving red states enters the conversation. Usually, the source data for such talks is state-to-state moves, but the sharp minds at Issues & Insights (I&I) dug deeper in the Census Bureau data and found some things that may put the whole issue into clearer focus.

“What we found was that millions aren’t just moving out of blue states, but are moving out of blue counties within states. Trump won 2,589 counties in each of the past three elections.

“From 2020 to 2025, those counties gained 5.4 million people due to net migration — which measures how many people move into and out of an area. The 433 counties where Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris carried the day saw a net loss of 5.43 million people. And the 121 counties in which Trump won at least one of the past three elections saw a net gain of 29,000 people over those years.”

Be sure and check out the top 10 population gaining counties and the top 10 loser counties.