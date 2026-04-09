AND IT’S ALL SELF-INFLICTED BY THE WORST POLITICAL CLASS IN HISTORY: The Humiliation of Great Britain Is Complete. “A few weeks back, the Financial Times declared that Britain is no longer a global power. It’s hard to dispute that statement. In fact, the FT was only saying aloud what everybody around the world has been thinking for quite a while. The fecklessness of Keir Starmer puts this fact in harsh relief—Britain took weeks to deploy a destroyer to protect a base that had already been attacked by Iran, leaving it to a Spanish ship to provide air defense. It had to wait because none of its available destroyers were deployable at the moment, and the Navy had to rush repairs to get it out of dry dock. It took four weeks after the war’s start to get there; it lasted a few weeks, and just arrived back in Britain for repairs.”