NO IDEA SO STUPID AND DETACHED FROM REALITY THAT SOME IDIOT DOESN’T TRY TO KEEP IT GOING: Taking up the Population Bomb Cause.
The fact it objectively hurts humanity won’t stop them either. Look at Communists!
NO IDEA SO STUPID AND DETACHED FROM REALITY THAT SOME IDIOT DOESN’T TRY TO KEEP IT GOING: Taking up the Population Bomb Cause.
The fact it objectively hurts humanity won’t stop them either. Look at Communists!
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