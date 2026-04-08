VOTING WITH THEIR FEET: 5.4 Million People Have Migrated To Pro-Trump Counties Since 2020 As The Great Divorce Continues. “We keep hearing how unpopular Trump and his policies are. While that might be what people tell pollsters, their own actions – picking up and moving to a new county or a different state – speak much louder. Millions of Americans would rather live among Trump supporters than those voting for the likes of Kamala Harris.”