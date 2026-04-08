AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
World In Shock As Trump Takes Seemingly Extreme Position To Negotiate Best Possible Deal https://t.co/XLgAGjeHG4 pic.twitter.com/OH4BQ7ILJA
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 8, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
World In Shock As Trump Takes Seemingly Extreme Position To Negotiate Best Possible Deal https://t.co/XLgAGjeHG4 pic.twitter.com/OH4BQ7ILJA
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 8, 2026
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