HE WON’T FORGET AND NEITHER WILL WE:
Interesting use of “so called allies.”
Trump definitely has a list now… https://t.co/S2t8FdIOSx
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 8, 2026
HE WON’T FORGET AND NEITHER WILL WE:
Interesting use of “so called allies.”
Trump definitely has a list now… https://t.co/S2t8FdIOSx
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 8, 2026
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